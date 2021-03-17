Biafra claims Bakassi Peninsula, hoist Biafran flags

The Biafra Nations League (BNL) in the Bakassi Peninsula, is threatening to unleash mayhem on any security agency prepared to stop its operations in the region.

According to the group, they have taken over the creeks and bushes of the region to hoist the Biafran flags in all parts of Bakassi Peninsula of both Nigeria and Cameroon.

In a statement signed by its Operational Commander in Bakassi Peninsula on Wednesday, the group also threatened to enforce the expulsion of oil companies from the region.

“BNL activities in Bakassi Peninsula will differ from other areas,” the group warned.

“Any oil vessel coming towards Bakassi Peninsula to stay off, otherwise their vessels will be hijacked in the sea,” it boasted.

Earlier, BNL had in a separate statement disassociated itself from Asari Dokubo’s Biafran De Facto Customary Government.