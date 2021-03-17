Atlanta shooter Aaron Long gives reason for killing 6 Asian women

Robert Aaron Long, a 21 year-old man arrested for killing six Asian women and two white persons in Atlanta, denied his attacks were racially motivated

He told investigators that he chose the massage parlours, because he was a sex addict, and wanted to ‘eliminate temptation’.

It was not clear whether he had used the services of the massage parlours that he attacked.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Long blames the massage parlours for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex.’

Long told deputies that he was a frequent visitor to massage parlours for sexual services.

He claimed he decided to stop himself or anyone else doing the same thing again in the future.

Detectives refused to say whether either of the two businesses targeted had previously been visited by Long, and whether they offered sexual services to customers.

The police, however, are not ruling out that the deadly attacks, were fuelled by hate.

“We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

“He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”

Police, however, said they’re still not ruling out the possibility that it was a hate crime.