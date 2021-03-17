Akeredolu appoints Catherine Odu as Ondo first female SSG

Princess Catherine Odu has been appointed as Secretary to the Ondo State Government, by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

She is the first woman to occupy the position in the state.

Princess Oludunni Odu, a legal practitioner, was the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before her appointment.

Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State announced the appointment in a statement.

He said Catherine Odu has also served in many capacities at both the State and Federal levels.

She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

At different times, she was Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education.

The Governor said her appointment is in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance.

Also, Akeredolu has appointed former Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

Other appointments approved by the Governor are:

*Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu – Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations

*Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development

*Mr. Summy Smart Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development

The appointments took immediate effect.

According to the statement, the appointees will be sworn in at 1p.m by the Governor on Monday 22 March, 2021.

The venue will be the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.