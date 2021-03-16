Urban kitchen show continues campus tour with Ariyiike Dimples

By Daniels Ekugo

Urban Kitchen Show, a tv show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget has taken a step further to create a festival of food and entertainment.

In it’s Gen Z edition that is proudly sponsored by Power Oil and refreshed by Coca-Cola, Urban Kitchen takes its search for young chefs into 10 different campuses across the nation.

The tour has seen the team visit the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), University of Benin, University of Abuja, and the most recent was University of Calabar.

The tour has been fun as students have to compete in the on-ground cooking competition and also get entertained by some A-list entertainers like DJ Neptune, PORKUPYNE, Home Of Laffta and many more.

The Gen Z edition of the show is a special edition where students of Tertiary institutions across the nation come to cook a meal on a budget for their favourite celebrities and stand a chance to win up to N200,000 each in school fees support.

The tour continues this weekend at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) campus and the University of Port Harcourt as the show unveils a new host in the person of Ariyiike Owolagba aka Ariyiike Dimples.

According to the producer of the show, Daodu Omoluku, the Gen Z Edition of the show was deliberately created to identify with the younger generation, support them and also get them on the track of cooking culture to combat the trends of fast food.

“The Gen Zers are digital natives in their own right, they control over 43% of our population, the purchasing power is gradually shifting to them.”-Daodu Omoluku

Bearing in mind that Generation Z are more concerned about quality, we had to go into partnership with brands who prioritize quality.

“Power oil is the number one vegetable oil in Nigeria, we are glad to be on these Campuses with them as our sponsor.

“Coca-cola is arguably the world’s number one in its category, hence we went into a partnership with them to refresh the show”, Daodu added.

Starting from the 20th day of April, all chefs who will be cooking in the show will be students representing different Campuses.