TRACE boss warns personnel against violating COVID-19 protocols

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has cautioned its personnel against violating the government orders on COVID-19 protocols.

Ogunyemi on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun, that the Corps personnel were expected to comply with all the government’s rules and regulations put in place to contain the pandemic.

He urged them to ensure that they maintain social distancing, regular hand sanitising and frequent wearing of face masks while on duty.

“The agency has set up monitoring teams to be going round all commands to supervise the activities of the personnel, adding that any staff caught violating or flouting the directives would be punished,” he said.

Ogunyemi said that it was highly imperative to all inhabitants of the state to observe all protocols set aside to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The TRACE boss directed all the corps commands to provide necessary preventive gadgets within their jurisdictions.

He also directed them to embark on rigorous public enlightenment across all motor, Okada and tricycle parks across the state to enforce the government’s guidelines that would eliminate the virus in the state.

He appealed to the general public, especially motorists to comply with the directives, provide hand washing basin and sanitisers in their parks.

Ogunyemi enjoined them not to exceed the maximum passengers required during the COVID-19 period, warning that any motorists caught violating the order would be penalised.