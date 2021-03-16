Police uncover baby factory, rescue 4 pregnant girls

Anambra Police Command have uncovered a baby factory operated in the Otolo Nnewi area of the state.

Four pregnant girls; Blessing .O., Chisom, Blessing .N. and Chinecherem from Ebonyi state were rescued during the operation.

A statement released by Mohammed Haruna, spokesperson of the state police command, states that the baby factory which is operated as a brothel was uncovered during an investigation into the recent attempted kidnapping of a four-year-old boy.

Haruna said preliminary investigations revealed that one Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu, presently at large, operated the baby factory and a brothel where she keeps young girls and gets them impregnated after which she sells the children to her waiting customers.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the two suspects arrested as Abuchi Ani, ‘M’, aged 32 years, of Ohazora, Ebonyi State, and Emeka Ikegwuonu, ‘M’, 49 years, of Akabukwu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

He also gave the identities of the four pregnant young girls as

(i). Chisom Okoye, ‘F, 20 years, of Mgbaneze Isu, Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State

(ii). Chinecherem Clement, ‘F, 18 years, of Agbaebo Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State.

(iii). Blessing Ogbonna, ‘F, 21 years, of Nkwagu Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State.

(iv). Blessing Njoku, ‘F, 21 years, of Mgbaneze Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, all residing at Cool Joint bar Nnewi.

Haruna added that the command is intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect in order to bring her and other accomplices to justice.