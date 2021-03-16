Home Nigeria News Metro Photos: Fayose meets IBB, Abdulsalami in Minna

Photos: Fayose meets IBB, Abdulsalami in Minna

Kazeem Ugbodaga
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has met with two former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting took place separately in their houses in Minna.

The former Governor posted photos of the meeting on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the way forward for Nigeria.

The former governor added that issues discussed bordered on the country’s security, economic and political challenges.

He said he would continue with his consultations to find lasting solutions to the problems of Nigeria.

He wrote: “Today in Minna, Niger State, I met two great leaders, former Military Heads of State, General Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

”We had fruitful discussions on way forward concerning the country’s security, economic and political challenges. Consultation continues…”

The former Ekiti State Governor had also recently visited Afenifere leaders in Lagos for the same reason which might not be unconnected with 2023 elections.

