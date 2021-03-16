PHOTO: Makinde honoured as NMGS Fellow

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left) being honoured as fellow of Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society by the President of the Society, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom at the 56th Annual International Conference of the society held in Ibadan.
Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, was on Tuesday, 16th Mar 2021, honoured as a fellow of Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) by the President of the Society, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom at the 56th Annual International Conference of the society held in Ibadan.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (second right); Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah ( second left); deputy governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan (left) and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade during a courtesy visit to Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; President, Nigeria Mining And Geosciences Society, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom and Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechuwu Sampson Ogah at the 56th Annual International Conference of the society in Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
