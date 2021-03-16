Pete Edochie under fire over unusual advice to married women [Video]

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
By Abankula

Nollywood icon Pete Edochie rankled many feminists with his advice on how married women should deal with their cheating husbands.

In an interview with Adakari TV, Edochie advises women not to abandon their marital homes, even when their husbands are cheating on them.

Then he gave an advice that many are uncomfortable with.

He said: “If you think the husband is leaving the house to go and have an affair outside, put a packet of condom in his pocket. Psychologically, he’s gonna think, ‘this woman has my interest at heart’. If it is his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.

The advice stirred a huge debate on Twitter.

Some men supported him for the creative advice, while some called the veteran thespian old school.

Women and feminists slammed his suggestion.

Watch the clip:

And here are some reactions:

What do you think?

