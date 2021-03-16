Ogun inaugurates agricultural sector technical team

As part of steps to fulfil the mandate of ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, the Ogun State Government has inaugurated its Agriculture Sector Technical Team of the State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP).

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina while constituting the team at the State Secretariat Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said it consisted of national and international experts capable of reforming the agricultural sector of the State.

Dr. Odedina said the first phase of a $500m OGSTEP sponsored by the World Bank, which is expected to run for five years would impact the agricultural landscape of the State, by boosting private sector involvement in ensuring food security.

He expressed optimism that it would corroborate the goal of the government to transform the State’s economy through agriculture.

“We have an agenda for agriculture in Ogun State such as job creation, industrialisation and food security. This also forms part of OGSTEP roadmap. We have successfully gathered various agric experts to form the project team. We are anchoring ourselves in the committee of world leaders in terms of agricultural reforms and the people are seeing the benefits of these agricultural investments and they are eager to give lands to the cause”, Odedina said.

In his remark, the Programme Coordinator, Engr. Oluwatoyin Jokosenumi applauded the State government for its laudable strides in ensuring food sufficiency, job creation and industrialisation of the agric sector, as well as, overall prosperity of the people.

Engr. Jokosenumi assured that the team is ready to facilitate agencies that would attract both local and international investors, and enhance land administration strategies.