Notorious Ibarapa warlord Wakili, 2 sons arraigned on charges of murder, kidnapping

By
Ayorinde Oluokun
-
By Adebisi Fatima Shittu

Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned alleged notorious warlord, Abdullahi Iskilu Wakili, two of his sons,  Abu,  Samaila, and one Aliyu  Manu, on six count charges bordering on conspiracy,  murder,  kidnapping and armed robbery.

The suspect were arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Adewale Amos told the court that Wakili ,  Abu, Samaila and Manu conspired to commit the offence.

Amos said Wakili and others on Oct. 20, 2015, caused the death of  Cpl. Akinwale Akande, 32, while  performing his lawful duty.

He alleged that on Aug. 15, 2020,  at about  4pm in Idi – Emi , Oyo State, Wakili  and others kidnapped a woman.

The police also alleged that the suspects, while armed  with cutlasses and axe  robbed the woman of N100, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

He said the offence also contravened  the provisions of sections 3, 6,  and punishable under section 4 (2) of the Kidnapping (Prohibition )  Law 2016 and Section 6b of the Robbery  and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act .Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of  Federation of Nigeria 2004 and section (2) (a)  (b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) .

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take plea of the suspects for lack of jurisdiction.

He therefore remanded them in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until May 17, for mention.

Mr. Oritsuwa Uwawa  appeared for all  the suspects.

