Niger Assembly probes non-release of NECO results of 30,000 students

The Niger House of Assembly has mandated the House Committee on Education and Legislative Compliance to investigate the non-release of 2019/2020 National Examinations Council (NECO) results of more than 30,000 students in the state.

The directive was sequel to the motion raised under matters of urgent public importance by Mr Malik Madaki and seconded by Shaba Gbara, both representing Bosso and Mokwa constituencies respectively.

Speaker of the assembly, Mr Abdullahi Bawa, while reading the resolution, said that the committee on education and legislative compliance should investigate the matter and report back to the house within one week.

Earlier, Madaki, while moving the motion, said that the results of more than 30,000 students, who sat for 2019/2020 NECO examinations, were not released.

He further claimed that the results of those who were non-indigenes, but who paid their examinations fees to the state government, were also not released, owing to non-remittance of the money to NECO.

“The state government has a tradition of paying WAEC and NECO fees for indigenous students but we don’t know why the examination body has refused to release the results of the students.

“I am, therefore, calling on this honorable house to investigate the non-release of these results,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that some of the students had written UTME and passed, and were supposed to have been enrolled in the university, but could not because their results had not been released.

Meanwhile, Malam Suleiman Gambo, Chairman, house committee on education, said that the committee had written to the Commissioner for Education to appear before it.

This, he said, was to enable the commissioner explain the reasons behind the non-release of NECO results of the affected students.