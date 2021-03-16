Move to Akwanga new market, Nasarawa Assembly to traders

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged traders in Akwanga Local Government Area to move into the new market to complement the state government’s huge investment in market development.

Alhaji Mohammed Isa (APC-Uke/Karshi), Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Commerce and Investment, made the plea on Tuesday.

Isa spoke at a meeting with the traders of Akwanga LGA and the state Director-General, Market Bureau, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu, in Lafia.

He said the meeting was aimed at resolving issues ranging from the movement of traders from the old market to modern market and cost of shops allocation.

According to him, this is to ensure that the aim of the state government’s huge investment in market development is not defeated.

“The Nasarawa State Government is determined to boost the socioeconomic activities of people of the state, boost revenue and improve on the standard of living of the people through market development.

“This is why the state government has built modern markets, among other markets across the state.

“As members of the assembly, we will continue to support the government’s efforts in boosting market development in the state,” he said.

The chairman said his committee had also directed the concessionaire to allocate more shops to traders willing to move to the new market.

He advised members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to henceforth load their passengers and goods inside the Akwanga Ultra-Modern Market.

In their remarks, Mr Gideon Narchu, Chairman, Marketers and Traders Association of the area, and the Director-General, Market Bureau, expressed their appreciation to the assembly for meeting with them.

According to them, the meeting will go a long way in boosting market development in the area and the state at large.

They also promised to be law abiding in the interest of peace and for effective market operation in the state.