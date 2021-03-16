Messi: Ronaldinho, Puyol, Xavi, others celebrate “The Magician”

Former and present Barcelona stars came together on Monday to celebrate Lionel Messi as the Argentine stepped on the field for the Catalans for the 767th in the match against Huesca.

Messi’s 767th appearance for the Catalans moved him alongside fellow club legend Xavi.

And just like every other good day, the Argentine needed only 13 minutes to score a goal against Huesca, in the match that closes the date 27 of the League of Spain.

It was a great goal, actually, in two movements: the first, with a touch and subtle twist, to snub the defender who was close to him, and the second, to set up a left-handed shot that flew from outside the area to the goal of the young Álvaro Fernández. The rebound off the crossbar, before entering the goal, made Messi’s little work even more spectacular.

Assorted #Messi stats:

2 golazos (tonight)

1 assist (tonight)

767 games (career)

Pichichi (season)

Man of the match (tonight)

Greatest of all time (forever) pic.twitter.com/uku5sPETcG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2021

The goals increased the dominance of the Catalan team, who were looking for a victory that would place them second, just 4 points behind Atlético de Madrid, the leader of the championship, with 11 dates ahead.

“Messi has once again proved that he’s the best,” Koeman said after the game.

“Messi has equaled Xavi and he’s the most important player in the history of Barça. Thankfully he’s still with us.”

See how Barcelona legends which include Ronaldinho, Pique, Deco, Iniesta, Puyol, Xavi celebrated the “Magician”

https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1371642645177634816