Lagos releases list of 88 centres to take AstraZeneca Vaccine

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has released list of 88 centres where Lagosians can take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The 88 centres cut across all 20 Local Governments of the States.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe by the World Health Organization (WHO), but that most vaccines have some common side effects, which are not unique to the COVID-19 vaccine and which typically only last for 24 to 48 hours.

Some of these common adverse events that could be experienced, he said, included: pain or tenderness at the injection site, tiredness, chills, join pains, headache, fever, muscle pain and nausea.

The 88 centres are:

Key:

White: Primary Health Care Facilities, mainly Flagships

Blue: Tertiary Hospitals

Orange: Military and Police Hospitals

Yellow: General Hospitals