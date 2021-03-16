Lagos police rescue abandoned day old baby

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued an abandoned day old baby boy at Oko Oba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The baby was rescued on Monday 15th March, 2021 at about 10:30pm.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday said the baby was found by a good Lagosian at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba and informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Tuesday received the baby in his Ikeja office and has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State.

“The unit is presently having the custody of the rescued baby.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible,” he said.

He said Odumosu also urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from this callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.