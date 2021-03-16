Lagos HoS receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

The Lagos State Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola and some members of the Lagos Executive Council and Body of Permanent Secretaries have received the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking after receiving his first shot at the Folarin Coker Staff Clinic, Alausa, Muri-Okunola urged public servants who are eligible for the first phase of the vaccination exercise to submit themselves for the vaccine at designated vaccination sites located across the state.

“I have just taken the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, I confirm that it is safe and healthy for use as accredited by the World Health Organization.

“I urge all my colleagues in the Public Service, health workers, frontline workers and social workers that are in the battle and the fight against the global pandemic to take the vaccine. It is safe, it is free, it is healthy.

“The leadership of the State led by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu took the vaccine about four days ago.The Deputy Governor, the Commissioner for Health, Permanent Secretaries in the health sector and a lot of other health workers also took shots of the vaccine.

“We have recorded no adverse side effects or adverse reactions, I have taken it and I feel very good, and I urge you to take it as well”, Muri-Okunola said.

While noting that all health and frontline workers in the State need to be safe and free to halt the tide of the COVID19 pandemic, the Head of Service advised against rumours and myths about the vaccine.

“Let’s not go with the rumour mill and people spreading wrong notices and messages about the COVID vaccine. The Oxford AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is safe and healthy for use”, he stated.

Among members of the State Executive Council that were vaccinated include; the Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo; Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Fredrick Oladeinde; Commissioner for Economic, Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Anofiu Elegushi.

Members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries who were vaccinated include; the Permanent Secretary, Commerce and Industry, Mr. Sewedo Whenu; Accountant General, Mr. Muritala Abiodun; Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mr. Ajibade Olusegun and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olusina Thorpe