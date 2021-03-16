Kidnapped UNIPORT lecturer, Dr Ayuwo, freed after 23 days

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Dr Jones Gilbert Ayuwo, a lecturer in the Department linguistics and Communications of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who was abducted more than three weeks ago has been freed.

Ayuwo was released early Tuesday morning, though details of circumstances that led to his being free by his abductors are still sketchy.

Several calls made to the Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command,SP Nnamdi Omoni to confirm details of how Dr Ayuwo regained his freedom were not answered.

But most radio stations in Port Harcourt have reported the release of the lecturer as a breaking news on their programme schedule.

Dr Ayuwo is said to be currently at the UNIPORT Campuses doing thanking God for regaining his freedom from kidnappers as at the time of filing in this story.

The university teacher, a prominent son of the Andoni community, was abducted along Ogoni Axis of Ogoni-Andoni road on Sunday February 21.

He was returning to Port Harcourt after attending a meeting on translation of the bible from English to Andoni language in his community.

However, no information yet on the whereabouts of King Aaron Ikuru, the Paramount ruler of Ikuru Community and the Chairman, Andoni Traditional Council who was also kidnapped on same day as Dr Ayuwo.

Details later.