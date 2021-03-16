Kashy Gordon: Ghanaian Police reveal cause of Barry Jhay label boss’s death

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay who was arrested in Ghana in connection with the death of his label boss, Kashy Gordon, has been cleared of the murder charges by the Ghanaian police.

Barry Jhay announced his freedom while releasing a report of an investigation carried out by the Ghanaian police via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

The singer wrote; “Good day everyone, These past few days have been drastically life changing for me with resounding frame of reflections. What was meant to be a vacation with my friend/brother turned into a tragic nightmare I almost didn’t wake up from.

What I went through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy but I still thank God for his grace upon my life and for also reminding me that there is a thin line between life and death and we’re not going to be here forever.

“I lost a dear friend, I almost lost my life and my freedom for something I had no hand in. I know I owe my fans my own side of the story and same is contained in the attached reports.

“I want to thank the entire Ghana police force for their professionalism and diligence. The hurtful comments, assumptions, and allegations made against me was nothing compared to having to mourn the tragic death of my friend and at the same time been accused of been involved in his death. But for the enormous support from my friends, family and even strangers who supported me without prejudice and proclaimed my innocence were the ones who gave me hope, oh my Ghanaian brothers and sisters! This is my first visit to an amazing country filled with lovely people I have gotten the biggest support from. To my family!! I can’t thank you enough! my legal team( Tope Salami and Jerry), Lewis, Martin, Olu, Ike, my Aunty Tosin, the list long o!!! ♥️

“Thank you everyone!!! Tell them Barry Back!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The Police report stated that Barry was attacked by his record label boss shortly after his girlfriend rushed in to where he (Barry) was recording a song to report that Karshy was behaving abnormally.

It disclosed that Karshy jumped down from the 4th floor of the hotel they lodged in 12 minutes after Barry whom he reportedly attacked with a knife fled the scene.

The report further revealed that an eyewitness and CCTV footage corroborated the claim.

According to the Police, “the investigations conducted so far has proven that the suspect, Oluwakayode Balogun is not guilty and has been cleared of all murder charges against him as postmortem examinations carried out on the deceased showed that he died of severe head injury and fall from a height.”