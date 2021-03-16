Jerry Gana, 5 others emerge Chairman, BOT Africa Value Awards

Prof. Jerry Gana has emerged as Chairman, Board of Trustees of Africa Value Awards (AVA), alongside five other personalities as advisers/members of the board.

The appointments were made after a selection process, at an event organised by Value Orientation and Developmental Initiative Africa (VARDIAFRICA), on Monday in Abuja.

Africa Value Awards was established by VARDIAFRICA, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in 2018.

Amb. Daniel Obah, Chairman VARDIAFRICA Group, in a statement on Monday said the group was created to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations that project Africa’s value to the world.

According to him, the organisation also seeks to celebrate those who promote the development of the African economy.

He listed the factors considered during the selection process to include youth empowerment, community development, educational development and promotion of peaceful coexistence.

Obah, while reiterating the importance of the recognition and subsequent awards to the selected persons, said it was necessary for the promotion of values.

“This is necessary because of the promotion and advancement of Values which is key for the continent to encourage individuals and organisations.

“Those who go the extra mile to advance the course of development, peace, and unity in Africa.

“The Africa Value Awards was established in 2018 and, since then, has honoured many Africans and organisations that have met its criteria and qualified to receive this Prestigious Award representing Africa’s Value and Excellence.

“In order to improve excellence and credibility, the organisation carefully selected Six great Africans who have contributed positively to the Development, Unity and Peaceful coexistence in their various countries and the continent at large and have excelled in their various fields of endeavour, as members of the Board of Trustees and Advisors under the Chairmanship of Prof. Jerry Gana,” Obah said.

Some of the selected awardees and members of the Board of Trustees are King Sidi Mohammed VI of Morocco, Prof. Abraham Osinubi, a Medical Doctor, an anatomist and stereologist.

Also selected were: Dr Ibrahim Dauda, Director-General of Sahelian Center for Leadership and Development and Dr Nataliya Olali, an associate professor in the Niger Delta University with several published research papers to her credit.

Obah, a professional accountant, financial consultant, inspirational/motivational speaker, seeks to promote value reorientation and peace through VARDIAFRICA.