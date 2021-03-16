Ibadan scammer Hammed who calls himself white woman Jessica Mercy

Nigerian scammers can go to any length to assume false identity online, like Ajibola Hammed, based in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the cyberworld, he masks himself as a white woman, who bears the name Jessica Mercy.

And he uses the false identity to swindle men looking for a white woman to love.

However, Hammed’s game is over.

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Monday convicted him on one count amended charge, bordering on impersonation.

In a classic love scam, Hammed was trying to swindle one Juan Angle, an American man with whom he claimed to be deeply in love.

The EFCC, whose operatives arrested him said he had run foul of Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and then entered a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC, culminating in the amendment of his charge.

In view of his plea, Justice Ajoku convicted and sentenced him to three months in prison.

The court also ordered him to forfeit one Vivo 1906 phone to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.