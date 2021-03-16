Grammy Awards: Shatta Wale blasts Ghana OAPs, fans

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr popularly known as Shatta Wale has slammed Ghanaians calling out artists in their country.

Some Ghanaian presenters and fans on Sunday night called out their artists after Burna Boy, Wizkid grabbed their first Grammy awards.

They accused Ghanaian artistes of buying mansions, travelling to other countries rather than promoting their music in the country.

This did not go down well with Shatta Wale who took to his social media to blast the presenters and executives in the entertainment industry in Ghana.

He asked those who are ashamed of Ghana artists to relocate to Nigeria while lamenting about the support given to his colleagues in Ghana

Shatta Wale said: “Enough is enough of Ghanaians insulting Ghana artistes if you feel we don’t sing well, go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you at least that will buy you a dream house

“There is no way this our industry will help push our artistes to Grammy.

“Some common guys are talking about artistes like they give them support, how would we use this attitude enter Grammy.

“Grammy is my properties because this industry will not push artistes but keep criticising them

“Fans do not listen to these presenters, don’t let them deceive you, Stonebwoy is in America hustling because the people in our industry don’t have sense.”

Because of phone most of our youths think foolish in this country cuz they think they know how to type 😂😂. Ok pls let type the nonsenses 😂😂😂😂 Somebody : Shatta wale go and tek Grammy and stop talking

Me : Fuck you 😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 15, 2021

Enough is enough of Ghanaians insulting Ghana artistes ..if you feel we don’t sing well go and stay in nigeria so they can sing for you .. at least that will buy you a dream house kwasiaaaaafuorrrr😂😂 especially entertainment programs 😂😂😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 15, 2021

Shatta Wale was among the African artists featured in Beyonce’s ‘The Lion king’