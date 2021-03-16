Gov. Akeredolu assigns portfolios to new commissioners

By
Ayorinde Oluokun
-
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo: assigns portfolios to new commissioners
By Ayodeji Alabi

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assigned portfolios to the four new commissioners sworn in on Monday.

Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday, said the governor urged the commissioners to commence their duties immediately.

“The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Mr Charles Titiloye, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Finance.

“Others are, Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation; and Raimi Aminu, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure,” he said.

Olatunde said the governor wished them well in the discharge of their duties.

