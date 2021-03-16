Ethanol factory springs up in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

An ethanol factory called Pure Biotech Company is springing up in Tyo-Mo, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

A representative of the Pure Biotech Company Limited, Stephen Numbeve said the company would need between 300 and 500 metric tonnes of fresh and dried cassava daily.

He also said the company would employ about 2,500 people when it goes fully into production.

Numbeve gave the details about the company when Governor Samuel Ortom paid a visit, to dispel rumours of ownership.

Ortom said that he had nothing to do with the company and was surprised to hear about its existence.

The governor disclosed that a friend notified him about the company and how some people were speculating that he was the owner of the company.

He said that with his visit and the explanation offered by the company representative, it was clear that he had nothing to do with it.

Ortom also accepted the apology from the company for not following the laid down government procedures to acquire and develop the land and urged them to immediately rectify it.

He also urged the management of the firm to immediately erect a signpost to educate the people about its activities.

Ortom charged the host community to provide security for the facility, even as he directed security agencies to provide surveillance and patrols to encourage more investors to the state.

He called on private investors within and outside the country to come and explore the investment opportunities available in Benue.

The governor said that the company would provide job opportunities for youths in the state thereby reducing insecurity.