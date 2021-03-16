Enyimba FC clash with Orlando Pirates tomorrow in battle of Soweto

By Abankula

Enyimba FC, Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup will meet Orlando Pirates Wednesday in MatchDay 2 in their Group A match.

The two teams will rekindle the great football rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa, in the tie billed to kick off at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Kick-off time is 5 p.m. Nigerian time and 4p.m in South Africa.

Enyimba lead the group with three points, while the South Africans have one point.

This is the third time Enyimba FC will face Orlando Pirates in a CAF club competition.

Both teams met for the first time in the CAF Champions League group stage in 2006.

The Pirates won 1-0 in South Africa and then held the People’s Elephant to a goalless draw in Nigeria in the reverse fixture.

Other matches on Wednesday:

Group A:

Cairo (1900 GMT) —— Ahli Benghazi (Libya) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Group B:

Garoua (1300 GMT) —– Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Lusaka (1300 GMT) —— NAPSA Stars (Zambia) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Group C:

Ouagadougou (1600 GMT) —– Salitas (Burkina Faso) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Thies (1600 GMT) ——- ASC Les Jaraaf (Senegal) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D:

Ndola (1600 GMT) —— Nkana (Zambia) vs Raja (Morocco)

Dar es Salaam (1300 GMT) ——- Namungo (Tanzania) vs Pyramids (Egypt)

The standings of the teams in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage:

Group A

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1. Enyimba 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

2. ES Setif 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

3. O/Pirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

4. A/Benghazi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group B

1. RS Berkane 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

2. JS Kabylie 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

3. Coton Sport 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

4. NAPSA Stars 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C

1. E.S. Sahel 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3

2. CS Sfaxien 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

3. Salitas 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

4. ASC Jaraaf 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group D

1. Pyramids FC 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3

2. Raja CA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

3. Namungo FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

4. Nkana FC 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0