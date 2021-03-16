Diddy congratulates Burna Boy for winning Grammy Award

By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper and producer Sean John Combs also known as Diddy has joined Africa and Nigerians in congratulating Burna boy on his feats at the just concluded Grammys awards.

Burna Boy and Wizkid won their respective categories at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night at the event that was held in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

His ‘Twice as Tall’ album defeated records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Reacting, The 50-year-old who produced the 15-track album, in a post via his Instagram account, congratulated Burna.

“You did it king,” he said.

The album was recorded in Lagos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Twice As Tall is the album about a period of time in my life. It’s the album about the struggle for freedom. It’s the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times,” Burna Boy said in a statement.

Burna Boy said he chose Diddy to produce the album because he’s someone he had always looked up to, and it is a huge blessing to have him as the executive producer of the album.

Burna Boy also revealed that Twice As Tall serves as a bridge for the black community across the world to show that we’re all different but still very much the same, and he wants Africans and Africans in the diaspora to embrace their heritage.

Burna Boy also addressed the effect of the raging pandemic on his music, he said that COVID-19 made his music production easier. He was able to brainstorm, plan, and create the music all at the comfort of his home, rather than spending time on tour.

Wizkid also clinched the Grammy Award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American musician.

The project, which is a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ won the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.