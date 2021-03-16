COVID-19 vaccines will have side effects, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned Nigerians that taking coronavirus vaccines will have side effects.

Ayodele cautioned the President and Nigerians to be careful in using the COVID-19 vaccines.

He added that he does not see the vaccines bringing an end to COVID-19 in the country while insisting that the virus will go at God’s appointed time.

In a statement issued on Monday,Ayodele explained that the vaccine will have side effect on the health of some people and that there is a need for the country’s leadership to have a re-think about the vaccine.

“I have said it in 2020 that COVID-19 will go at God’s appointed time alone, the vaccine will not still solve the virus issue. I call on the President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari to have a rethink of this COVID-19 vaccine, I foresee that it will have serious side effect on some people, cautions need to be taken now,” he said.

Reacting to the insecurity state of the country, the cleric revealed that the only way to solve the menace is if the government takes the spiritual aspect seriously.

He warned that if the government does not start taking the spiritual aspect of it serious, it will no doubt attract the intervention of the international community because it will become more serious.

In his words, “International community will still get involved in Nigeria’s insecurity state, they will condemn Buhari’s government towards the end of his term.

“I still say they can get Boko Haram leader only when he is weakened spiritually, clerics need to pray, I see this attracting the intervention of the international community, except we pray.

“Buhari’s government has missed it, if the security aspect is not taken care of, I don’t see us seeing the end to insecurity in Nigeria.”