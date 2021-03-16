Controversial advice: Laurie Idahosa comes for Pete Edochie

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous preacher, motivational speaker, author and wife to Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa, Rev. Mrs. Laurie Idahosa has called out Veteran actor, Pete Edochie who is currently under fire for his unusual advice to married women.

Laurie slammed the ace actor after he disclosed that his 40-year-old father got married to his mother at the age of 15.

His revelation infuriated the preacher, who decided to call him out on Instagram.

Edochie during his interview session disclosed that his 40-year-old dad had married his mum when she was 15 and that she was shy all through their marriage.

He revealed that even after giving birth to seven boys and three girls, she was still shy with his father.

In his words, “My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him. My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it. He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls”.

Reacting to his revelation, Idahosa who was appalled by his comment in her remarks on Instagram page said his mum was a victim of rape and a child bride.

Her words, “How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”