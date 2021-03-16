Comedienne Emmanuella wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian Comedienne Emmanuella has won the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Award 2021, for Favourite African Social Media Star.

She posted this on her Instagram handle and thanked her family and fans for their massive support.

“Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, I say thank you.

“To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you.”

She was nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician, Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan Youth Dance Group, Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation, Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba.