68 year-old Oluwadare James sent to Oyo prison over N25m fraud

A 68 year-old man, Ezekiel Oluwadare James will spend the next one week at the Nigerian Correctional Facility, Abolongo, Oyo.

Justice Patricia Ajoku, of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, ordered his remand after he was docked by the EFCC over a N25 million fraud.

According to the charge, the EFCC accuses the man of conspiracy and obtaining money under pretence.

The offence violates Sections 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

It is punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

James was accused to have obtained the money from a victim for a plot of land.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ajoku adjourned the case till 24 March for hearing of his bail application.

The trial will begin 26 April.

Justice Ajoku said James should be kept in prison in Oyo, pending the determination of his bail application.