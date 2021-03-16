2023: Okorocha meets Obasanjo

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday met with the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Ogun State.

Okorocha made this known on Monday via a tweet on his official Twitter page.

He said it was important to consult the elder statesman with the aim of advancing the nation.

“I paid a courtesy visit to Fmr. President Olusegun Obasanjo today at the Obasanjo Library Abeokuta, Ogun State. We must consult our elder statesmen from time to time to move the nation forward”, he tweeted.

Okorocha’s visit might not be unconnected with discussing his ambition ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

It will be recalled that Okorocha had recently said he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He made the declaration when a group of youths under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ visited him in Abuja.

While speaking with the group, Okorocha said he had been in the presidential race for over 20 years ago, adding that he had contested three times but failed at the primary level.

He expressed optimism that 2023 would be different, saying he is going to win.