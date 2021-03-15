Wolves keeper Rui Patricio sustains head injury in loss to Liverpool

By Abankula

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered concussion Monday night in the dying minute of their Premier League game with Liverpool.

Patricio collapsed to the ground unconscious after colliding with team mate Conor Coady, after being beaten by offside Mohamed Salah.

Play was delayed for close to 10 minutes, as the keeper was treated on the pitch.

At the end, he was stretchered away and replaced by substitute John Ruddy.

Liverpool held on to their one goal advantage as the rejuvenated Wolves team tried to salvage a point.

Diogo Jota who scored the vital goal for Jurgen Klopp boys wished his fellow Portugal international team mate will get well soon.

“I hope it’s nothing too serious for Rui and I wish him a speedy recovery. Against teams that defend well, you need to take advantage when they’re unbalanced – it was a quick triangle between Mo, Sadio and me, and it’s a victory we’ve been waiting for.

“Hopefully this can be the start of a good run until the end of the season,” he said.

Wolves coach, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo gave a positive update about the goalkeeper later.

He said Patricio was able to speak behind the scenes after the match and remembered what happened.

‘We just had an update now, he’s okay. He’s conscious, he remembers what happened. He’s aware. Patricio remembered the incident

‘It was a collision with the knee of Coady on the head. He’s okay. We spoke already, he’s okay.

‘All of these situations when it’s a concussion in the head gets all of us worried. But he’s okay.’