Afropop singer Burna Boy won the Best Global Music album award at the 63rd Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He also wowed the global audience, with a performance set against the background of the iconic National Theatre in Lagos.

The artist offered glimpses of the stuff that took him to the world stage, rendering a medley of songs, such as “LevelUp/Onyeka/Ye”.

Watch Burna Boy:

Watch his reaction after he won: