Video: How Kanu Nwankwo, wife celebrated Arsenal's victory over Tottenham By Kazeem Ugbodaga - March 15, 2021 Kanu and Wife Amara Kanu and Wife Amara Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo and his wife, Amara have celebrated Arsenal's victory over Tottenham in North London derby on Sunday. Arsenal defeated Tottenham 2-1 to move 10th on the premier league table. Watch video below https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/160723314_1011934515880357_1077695709071830872_n.mp4