UTME registration forms for 2021/2022 ready soon

By Veronica Dariya/Bwari Abuja

UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration forms for 2021/2022 and Direct Entry (DE), will soon go on sale.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) made this known in its latest bulletin.

It said it has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale.

It asked candidates for both the DE and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to watch out for an announcement not later than March 24.

According to JAMB, the 2021 exercise was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board, therefore, warned that any ongoing sale of forms and registration is fraudulent and not associated with JAMB.

“This year’s exercise, unlike the previous years, is peculiar because of the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced, with the board embarking on series of strategic adjustments, aimed at ensuring that academic activities are not unduly impacted.

“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster,” it warned.

The board, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring sanity in the entire process, also disclosed that it had apprehended one Mr Okogu Ambrose for illegally registering candidates.

Ambrose, the board further explained, was caught after collecting monies from innocent candidates in the name of registering them for the yet to commence 2021/2022 UTME exercise.

“Ambrose is a serial offender, who was arrested in 2020 for extorting money for which he had no authorisation to execute.

“The board would, however, ensure that relevant security agencies prosecute Ambrose with the hope that he does not escape the long arm of the law this time,” it stated.

JAMB also appealed to all and sundry to support its drive towards ensuring that bad eggs in the society, who were bent on destroying education developmental aspirations, were made to face the full wrath of the law.