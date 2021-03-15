School abductions: Atiku tells Buhari to declare emergency now

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised President Buhari not to delay any further the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector.

Atiku made the call Monday after viral reports of another mass abduction of primary school pupils in Kaduna.

Last week, Kaduna also witnessed the abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry College Maintenance.

“With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, and to post 24 hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states.

“No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe”, Atiku said in a short statement.

“With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out of school kids.

“This can only make things worse. It behoves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.

“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction.

“We must as a nation impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that”.