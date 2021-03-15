Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat share AstraZeneca vaccine experience

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Hamzat said today that the AstraZeneca vaccine jabs they received Friday left no side effects

They received jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu told journalists: “It has been three days since I got the AstraZeneca vaccine. I can confirm to you that I felt no after-effects. I didn’t have headache or restlessness.

“I want to tell Lagosians that the speculation of side effects is unfounded.

“I have taken and Lagos has continued to vaccinate its frontline workers.

“The vaccine we have has not shown any side effects. There is nothing to worry about. We encourage others to continue to take the vaccine.”

The deputy governor’s response was the same when quizzed if he experienced any side effect of the vaccine.

“No symptoms at all, I didn’t feel anything,” the deputy governor said.