Photos: Fani-Kayode meets Gov. Ayade in Abuja

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday visited Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State in his Abuja home.
Fani-Kayode posted photos of the visit to Ayade’s home on Sunday.
“We had a wonderful afternoon with my friend and brother, Governor Ben Ayade, in his palatial Abuja home. Slowly but surely we shall build all broken bridges and fix Nigeria with a smile. Forward ever, backward never,” he tweeted.
In recent time, Fani-Kayode has been visiting governors or the governors visiting him in his Abuja home.
Few days ago, he received the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed in his Abuja home and also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.
The visits might not be unconnected with 2023 elections.
