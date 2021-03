By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the State House, Abuja.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala paid a thank-you visit to the President to appreciate his support towards her emergence as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Present at the meeting was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and many others.

