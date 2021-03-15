Obaseki to Edo people: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, ignore politics

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said he ignored all pressure to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Obaseki stated this after he and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, received their first jabs of the vaccine.

Obaseki received the vaccine at 12:28 a. m. while his deputy received at 12:30 a. m.

They took the vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination inauguration ceremony in Benin.

Obaseki, however, gave the assurance of the safety of the vaccine.

“On the balance of risk, this vaccine is safe, we understand the politics of vaccination particularly as it relates to this.

“When polio vaccine was introduced several years ago, fears were expressed but the world went ahead with vaccinating against polio.

“Today, we’ve been able to kick out polio from our society; so, there is nothing new with this vaccine and the politics of the vaccine.

“I decided this morning against all pressure to make myself available to take the vaccine, and I have done so,” he said.

Obaseki described the vaccination as a seamless exercise.

“I am encouraging all of us in Edo not to listen to the fears being expressed, but go ahead and take the vaccine particularly, our healthcare workers who are daily exposed to COVID-19 patients.

“Our elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should please go ahead and get vaccinated.

“We have doses for 40,000 people to be vaccinated, I am very proud of the COVID-19 team in Edo that has helped us to respond to the outbreak,” he said.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the vaccination initiative noting that the vaccine was being given free.

He also thanked all members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

However, the Wife of the governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki, and Wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Maryann Shaibu, were also vaccinated.

Other dignitaries who were vaccinated are the Senator representing Edo South, Matthew Urhoghide, Sen. Clifford Ordia (Edo Central), and Secretary to Edo Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie.

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Benin, Rev. Augustine Akubeze; a former National President of Pentecostal Fellowship Nigeria, Rev. Felix Omobude, and the Chief Imam of Benin, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, were equally vaccinated.