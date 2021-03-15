Nothing in Nigeria is working again – PDP chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has lamented that the ruling party APC has failed Nigerians by not keeping its promises to the citizens.

Anyanwu, a former Senate Committee Chairman on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges while speaking in Owerri, lamented the insecurity in the country, high poverty rate and unemployment which had brought unimaginable sufferings on the people.

“APC and her then-presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians of their commitment to raise their standard of living, construct good road networks, offer quality education and improve on agriculture.

“Today, all their promises were mere deceit to hijack power. Today, Nigerians have been raped, shattered, dehumanised and abandoned.

“Nothing in Nigeria is working again; not even human lives and properties are spared. It is annoying that a country that is blessed with vast natural resources is increasing the pump price of petrol at will. Nothing is stable, prices of goods rising up and never coming down.”

“No one sleeps with his/her two eyes closed. The society is tensed and charged over possible uprising anytime, any day. Civil servants, pensioners and the masses are crying.

“Civil servants and pensioners are yet to be paid. Hunger and starvation has risen to a high proportion,” he said.