Nigeria: COVID-19 infections at lowest level in months

By Abankula

The Nigeria Centre for Disease announced 120 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, another indication that Nigeria is almost slipping out of the virus danger.

Four new deaths were also announced.

While the cumulative caseload has crept to 160,657, the death toll is now 2013.

As fewer and fewer infections are reported, active cases in various isolations are also on the decline.

The active cases now totalled 13,245, a further decline from over 14,000 cases on Saturday.

According to NCDC, another 685 were discharged on Sunday, 30 more than the figure announced Saturday.

“Our discharges today includes 82 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, the agency said on its website.

Total number of discharges is now 145,399.

Here are now are the cases on Sunday;

Lagos-32

Rivers-25

Kaduna-20

Bayelsa-13

Kano-7

Jigawa-5

Borno-5

Abia-4

Oyo-3

Plateau-2

FCT-1

Ogun-1

Nasarawa-1

Imo-1

