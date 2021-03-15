NAFDAC warns of fake COVID-19 vaccines in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of the circulation of fake coronavirus vaccines in the country.

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, raised the alarm in the statement released by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

Adeyeye warned Nigerians to “refrain from procuring the vaccine online to avoid falling into the wrong hands of merchants of death.”

“The public must be on the lookout for these spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products” she warned.

She also warned Nigerians to be vigilant and expose anyone who might want to divert COVID-19 vaccines donated by international donors for profiteering.

Nigeria on March 2 received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines and has since launched the vaccination programme in the country.