Money laundering: Court reserves judgement in Nwaoboshi’s case 

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, on Monday reserved judgement till 19th of April, 2021 in the criminal charge of money laundering preferred against senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State, Peter Nwaoboshi and two Limited liability companies alleged to have laundered N805 million.

The two Limited liability companies facing Money Laundering charge alongside the senator are, Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited.

When the matter was mentioned, the prosecutor Wemimo Ogunde SAN, leading M.S. Abubakar, EFCC Legal Officer, and two other lawyers informed the court that he has filed written address dated 21st of January, 2021, filed same day and adopted same on behalf of the EFCC and urged the court to adjudge the defendants guilty as charged and apply the necessary law.

Mr Ogunde SAN further told the court that there is no need for him to adumbrate because the written address is clear enough.

Mr Jimoh Lasisi SAN, appearing for Peter Nwaoboshi, with two other SANs Emeka Okpoko, C.B.Ipeazu and four other lawyers told the court that they have filed a reply dated 8th February, 2021, adopted the written address as their own argument and urged the court to discharge the first defendant Peter Nwaoboshi.

Barrister Charles Nmarkwe appearing for the second defendant, Golden Touched Construction Project Limited, also told the court that he has filed response dated 5th February, 2021 and adopted the same as his own submission and urged the court to discharge and acquit the second defendant.

Mr Onyebuchi Aniakor representing the third defendant Suiming Electrical Limited inform the court that he has filed written address in support of preliminary objection filed before the court, dated 29th, January, 2021, to challenge the competency of the charge, consequently, adopted the written address as well as the submission in support of the preliminary objection, thereafter, urged the court to dismiss the charge against the third defendant and acquit it.

The defendants were re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on 5th of October, 2018, they were initially arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris who was later elevated to the court of Appeal.

The two count criminal charge number FHC/L/117C/18 filed before the court signed by EFCC legal officer Uket Offem stated thus:

FIRST COUNT

“That you Peter Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch construction Project Limited between May and June 2014 within the jurisdiction of the honourable court did acquire a property described as Guinea house Marina Road, Apapa for the sum of N805 million when you reasonably ought to have known that the sum of N322 million out of the purchase price transferred to the vendor by order of suiming Electrical Limited formed part of the proceeds of unlawful act to wit fraud contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the money laundering Act 2011 and punishable under section 15(3)of the same Act.”

SECOND COUNT

“That you Suiming Electrical Limited on or about 14th May 2014 aided Peter Nwaobosi and Golden Touch construction Project Limited to commit money laundering contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering prohibition Act 2011 and punishable under section 15(3) read in conjunction with section 15(2)(d)of the same act Peter Nwaoboshi and the companies who pleaded not guilty to the charge is currently on bail.

The presiding Judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, after listening to the submission of the counsels of the two parties adjourned till 19th April, 2021 for judgement to be delivered.