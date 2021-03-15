Lawmaker urges Wike to join 2023 presidential race

By EricJames Ochigbo

Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi) has urged Governor Nyesom Wike to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yusuf, representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to the lawmaker, in spite of all the challenges facing the state, Wike has continued to give a positive prospect to the economy of Nigeria.

“Gov. Nyesom Wike’s outstanding achievements have qualified him for higher responsibilities in Nigeria. His effective management of state resources on the execution of major projects portrayed him as a leading light in this dark moment of our democracy.

“The ongoing massive infrastructure development and various project commissioning continue to attract the attention and presence of eminent leaders across the federation.

“He has positively impacted all sectors of the state’s economy; revolutionising the health, agricultural and education sectors,” he said.

Yusuf added: “The string of flyovers scattered all over strategic points in Port Harcourt to decongest a seemingly insurmountable traffic situation is a clear attestation to what visionary and people-oriented leadership can do.”

“Wike is the man who will return PDP to power at the centre again” he concluded.

NAN