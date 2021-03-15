Lalong to receive COVID-19 vaccine today

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau would launch the administration of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on March 15 in Platea state, with a jab of the vaccine.

Gov. Lalong’s jab will take place at the new Government House clinic.

According to a statement by his Director of Press and Public, Dr. Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, the Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, some religious leaders and those of traditional Institutions would also be vaccinated on Monday.

Plateau recently took possession of 105,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Health workers are being trained in the state to ensure efficiency in the exercise.

Vaccination would be continous and in five stages with the first stage for frontline workers, their supporting staff and strategic leadership, while subsequent stages are for those above 50 years, then people with core morbidities and the general population.