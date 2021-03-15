JUST IN: WTO DG, Okonjo-Iweala hits Aso Rock for Buhari

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

This is her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office two weeks ago.

Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on 1 March, 2021 as the DG, World Trade Organisation.

The WTO boss arrived Aso Rock at about 2:45 pm.

She was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum.

Speaking at the meeting with Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala said “I felt I had to come to Nigeria first, to say thank you, to Mr President; to thank him for his nomination and his support, he signed so many letters, he talked to so many people.

“I want to say a special thank you to young people in Nigeria. They were on social media sending so many encouraging videos.”

On some of the issues she discussed with Buhari, she said she discussed on improving Nigeria’s share of global trade, developing Nigeria’s Services sector, COVID-19, attracting investment; training & capacity building and safe schools.