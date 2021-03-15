Hoodlums kill police inspector, one other in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the killing of one police inspector and a young man, by unknown assailants suspected to be hoodlums at Nabordo Village, about 50 kilometres from Bauchi, the state capital.

Superintendent (SP) Ahmad Wakil, the spokesman for the Command, disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi.

He said the hoodlums attacked a Safer Highway police base, killed the police inspector and a 33-year old man in Nabordo, located along Bauchi-Jos road, in Toro local government area of the state.

“The Bauchi state command regrets to announce that on Saturday, 13th of March 2021, at about 2130hrs an attack was unleashed on the Nabordo Safer Highway Patrol Axis on police officers patrolling the Bauchi–Jos road, by unknown gunmen.

“The incident, which was indeed a very unfortunate one, resulted in the death of a Police officer, Insp. Mukhtar Ibrahim, Male, 35 yrs, who was shot dead by his assailants.

“One Uba Samaila, Civilian, Male, a 33-year-old resident of Nabordo town, was also hit by a stray bullet, but later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBH), while receiving treatment,” Wakil said.

According to him, the Service rifle of the deceased had been recovered by the Police and the corpses of the victims released to their families.

The police spokesman said that more patrol teams had been deployed to the area and that the security men had begun a Stop and Search operation, with a view to tracking down the assailants.

He pointed out that calm has since been restored in the area and citizens were going about their normal business.

Wakil reiterated that the Police Commissioner, CP Sylvester Alabi, had expressed his regrets over the ugly incident and has condoled with the bereaved families over their irreplaceable loss.

He said the Commissioner had also ordered a full-scale investigation of the matter.

“Our resilience as enforcers of the law has been tested by these criminals. But our resolve remains firm and resolute in fishing them out and serving justice adequately,” he said.