Grammy Awards: Davido, Don Jazzy, M.I, others congratulate Burna Boy, Wizkid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and DMW record label boss, David Adeleke also known as Davido has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to congratulate Burna Boy and Wizkid for winning Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy and Wizkid won their respective categories at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night at the event that was held in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

Wizkid also clinched the Grammy Award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American musician.

The project, which is a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ won the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the two singers, with the likes of Don Jazzy, and other celebrities, who described their win as ‘well deserved’.

Davido also described the winning as a victory for Nigeria as well as its people and culture.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he wrote on Twitter.

Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people ! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! 🇳🇬 #Grammys #foreverchoke — Davido (@davido) March 15, 2021

See other celebrities reactions below:

Congrats to @burnaboy & @wizkidayo for the Grammy wins. It’s not beans at all. More wins kings . 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 🇳🇬 — IT’S DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) March 14, 2021

HISTORIC NIGHT for Nigerian Music! I’m jumping up and down!!! Congrats @Wizkidayo & @BurnaBoy on their #GRAMMYs 🇳🇬 …When THEY win, WE all win too! — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) March 14, 2021

Big win for Nigerian Music! Big win for Africa! Big win for Afrobeats! Big Big Big! — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 14, 2021

Congrats Burna X Starboy … 🇳🇬 🏆🏆 — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 14, 2021

Congrats big bro @burnaboy . I get song with Grammy winning artist so Abeg respect me too 😀🦅🇳🇬 🦍 — Top Memba (@KidaKingin) March 15, 2021

Congrats to Burna & wizkid for winning the Grammys In America but here in Ghana on @AppleMusic the Grammy belongs to me #LOGOSII 💿🇬🇭🚢https://t.co/55UZgrrSMF pic.twitter.com/JBxTy8xefo — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 15, 2021

If you have a clue of where we come from, then you can begin to understand . Yo @burnaboy . You're carried!!! The real champion. ❤💫 — leriQ (@OfficialLeriQ) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @burnaboy, Big Up ✊🏿Aluta — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) March 15, 2021

Congratulations to to @wizkidayo and @burnaboy!!! More to come to come for Africa 💪💪💪💪 — Ājé Daddy (@JAYWONJUWONLO) March 15, 2021