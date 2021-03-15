Grammy Awards: Davido, Don Jazzy, M.I, others congratulate Burna Boy, Wizkid

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Burna Boy and Wizkid
Burna Boy and Wizkid

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and DMW record label boss, David Adeleke also known as Davido has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities to congratulate Burna Boy and Wizkid for winning Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy and Wizkid won their respective categories at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night at the event that was held in Los Angeles.

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

Wizkid also clinched the Grammy Award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American musician.

The project, which is a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ won the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the two singers, with the likes of Don Jazzy, and other celebrities, who described their win as ‘well deserved’.

Davido also described the winning as a victory for Nigeria as well as its people and culture.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he wrote on Twitter.

See other celebrities reactions below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.