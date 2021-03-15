Grammy Awards: Davido congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy

Davido has congratulated his colleagues Wizkid and Burna Boy for making Nigeria proud at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, won the best global music album category after beating four other nominees at the 63rd Grammys.

The musician won the category with his Twice As Tall album released in August 2020.

Wizkid, on the other hand, won a Grammy for the Best Music Video’ for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Beyonce’s 2019 hit song.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists – Wizkid, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN.

However, Davido described the awards as a victory for Nigeria.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people ! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija!,” Davido stated on his verified Twitter account.